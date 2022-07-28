Our democracy is on fire since Electoral Commission is also corrupt — Dr. Draman

Recently, an Afrobarometer corruption survey revealed that four key defenders of democracy in the country are the most corrupt public institutions.

The Jubilee House, was ranked second to the police service followed by the parliamentarians, judiciary and the Electoral Commission.

In his reaction to the consequences this may have on the country's democracy on the Accra-based Joy News’ PM Express show monitored by Modernghana News on Wednesday, July 27, the Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Drama Rasheed said Ghana is in trouble.

He said the Electoral Commission being ranked in the report as the 5th most corrupt institution in Ghana makes it disastrous.

“Our democracy is not only in decline but it is on fire.

“I hear whispers from people within and outside Parliament talking about the corruption there. The Electoral Commission being cited makes the situation dire,” he bemoaned.

In a discussion dubbed “Democracy in decline,” Dr. Draman stressed that “If you have the referee together with the three arms of government in there shows we are in trouble as a nation.“

Meanwhile, the Police Service, which was ranked first in the surveys issued a statement claiming that the two separate reports by the Ghana Statistical Service and the Afrobarometer are corrupted.

“From the foregoing, it is our considered view that the research and its findings are heavily challenged and corrupted from both the academic and practice point of view,” a portion of the IGP’s statement reads.