Corruption: Judges are not entirely to blame because they are influenced by citizens — GBA

Following the recent Afrobameter report which ranked the Judiciary as the fourth most corrupt public institution, Saviour Kudze, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has said judges should not be entirely blamed.

He explains that judges and magistrates do not force anyone to pay a bribe.

According to him, judges are being induced by the public.

Speaking on the Accra-based Joy News' PM Express monitored by Modernghana News on Wednesday, July 27, he stated, “Judges and Magistrates are rated such because those who influence them are court users so we should not wholely blame these judges."

According to him, he is confident that not all judges fall to these temptations.

“I don't believe many judges will demand bribes, but it's the court users who will make such attempts and I expect them to report such people to the police.

“All the Judges involved in the Anas expose have been sent home. If you know any Judge who is corrupt, report them and the system will deal with them,” he stated during a discussion themed “democracy in decline.”