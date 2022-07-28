Very unfortunate and shameful Asomdwe park trended in this pettiness, immature manner — Metro TV's Randy Abbey

A well-known broadcast journalist and the host of the Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana Show, Randy Abbey has bemoaned how the late Prof. Mills’ 10th-anniversary trended for bad reasons.

The broadcaster described it as shameful and unfortunate, especially to learn that something that should be peaceful turned into verbal banter.

On the July 27 edition of the Good Morning Ghana show, monitored by Modernghana News, Randy added that the supposed literate class of people who were involved in the confusion made it pity and shameful for one to call himself a Ghanaian.

"Let us take notice of how the late former President, John Evans Atta Mills has been in the news and all this had to be with the ten years of his passing. Unfortunately, issues of the Asomdwe Park became a headline also to be frank, I felt ashamed at what happened as a Ghanaian to witness such levels of immaturity and pettiness by people who ought to know better,” Randy sobbed.

The arrangement before Prof. Mills' 10th anniversary was marred by a verbal spat.

According to Mr. Samuel Atta Mills, the late President's younger brother, the family was left out of the arrangement and was not notified about the renovation of their brother's grave, an act that is against their tradition.