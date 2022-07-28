What's your next lie after Russia has denied being the cause of food shortages — Sam George to gov’t

The Akufo-Addo's government has consistently blamed the Russia-Ukraine war for the current economic crisis, but Russian Embassy has responded by denying responsibility for Ghana's food shortages.

The Embassy explained that Ghana's food shortage situation dates back to 2021 at the time there was no war.

To that end, Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has taken a swipe at government.

In a tweet seen by Modernghana News on Wednesday, July 27, the vocal legislator asks if the government would blame the food shortages on something else since the Russia-Ukraine excuses has been refuted.

“So now that the Russian Embassy has challenged the govt of @NAkufoAddo on their claim that the Russian-Ukraine conflict is the cause of spiralling food costs, what is the next lie to be told by govt spin masters? You cannot hide forever behind a lie,” he tweeted with a report by the Russian Embassy.