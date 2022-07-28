All your figures are false, what kind of Finance Minister are you? — Kwesi Pratt jabs Ofori-Atta

Kwesi Pratt Junior, Managing Editor of Insight Newspaper has slammed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for what he called his inconsistency in presenting figures to the public.

He said the Finance Ministry led by Ken Ofori Atta is always changing and conjuring new figures in their budget reviews.

On the Accra-based Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana Show on Wednesday, July 27, the veteran journalist expressed his displeasure at the country's economic management team, claiming that the figures for Free SHS and COVID-19-related funds are constantly changing.

“What Finance Ministry is this? Which of their figures is right? I am getting confused. The Minister has admitted his figures are wrong. I can’t believe this,” Mr. Kwesi Pratt said in a disappointing tone.

According to him, he is surprised that the so-called Harvard and Oxford University graduates can't even calculate and subtract numbers.

“I haven’t been to the Harvard School of Business; I haven’t been to Oxford. I haven’t been to Lincoln or any of those places. I am a product of Tema Secondary School. I can do addition and subtraction. And the people who went to Harvard cannot add?” Kwesi Pratt quizzes.

His remarks follow the Mid-year Budget Review, which was presented in Parliament on Monday, July 25 by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.