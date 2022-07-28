Bawumia commissions ultra-modern educational facility at Tunga Zongo

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, July 27 commissioned a two-story classroom block for the Tunga Zongo Community in Dansoman, Accra.

The project, a transformation of a dilapidated classroom of Tunga Community Islamic School into a modern facility, was funded by the Zongo Development Fund, the development agency created by the Akufo-Addo Government to ensure inclusive and sustainable development in Zongos and related deprived communities.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, Vice President Bawumia said investing in such an edifice, and many others across the country demonstrate government’s resolve and commitment to expanding access to quality education to all, especially in Zongo communities, through the Zongo Development Fund.

"Expanding access to quality and relevant education is pivotal to the transformation we are determined to engender in Zongo Communities, and the Zongo Development Fund is the frontline agency and vehicle through which government seeks to ensure the realization of the development objectives relating to Zongo communities," said Dr. Bawumia.

"Indeed, since Ghana attained independence, no budget has ever been deliberately allocated for the development of Zongo communities. The establishment of the Fund dedicated to Zongo communities is indisputably unprecedented.

"The construction of this impressive educational complex and its ancillary facilities by the Zongo Development Fund in Tunga championed by our ever vibrant and hardworking member of Parliament, Hon. Ursula Owusu Akurful, clearly underscores our commitment to leave neither nook nor cranny in our efforts at expanding access to quality education, particularly in Zongo Communities," Dr Bawumia noted.

Since the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund in 2018, the Fund has championed development infrastructure in education, health, sports, sanitation, drainage system, roads, water in many Zongos, as well as providing educational scholarships and entrepreneurial support to many.

Dr. Bawumia listed a number of these projects and their locations in Zongos nationwide, and lauded the impact of the ZDF on communities, as envisioned by the NPP Government.

"These obvious interventions by the Fund are commendable efforts aimed at bridging the yawning gap in the educational fortunes of Zongo communities vis-a-vis other communities.

"Not only has government implemented a comprehensive development of educational infrastructure in Zongo communities, it has also intervened positively by improving health facilities, sanitation, human resource development through skills training and educational grants and in improving the ambience, visibility and security in Zongo Communities in Accra."

"Indeed, communities such as New Fadama, Madina and others have witnessed remarkable transformation in social, recreational and sporting activities through the construction of Community Sports and Social Centres (astro turfs). These centres have provided a new fillip to the lives of the inhabitants of these communities."

Reiterating government’s commitment to expanding access to education, Dr. Bawumia noted that with the rapid expansion in enrollment into Senior High Schools as a result of the Free SHS policy, it is incumbent upon government to expand access at all levels.

"In this regard, government has, through the Zongo Development Fund initiated the construction of one Model Senior High School in each of the 16 regions. We are working assiduously to ensure the commencement of three of the schools this year."

The newly commissioned edifice has ancillary facilities such as offices and library.

Present at the ceremony was the Minister of Communications and Digitalization and MP for the area, Ursula Owusu, who expressed delight at the construction and commissioning of the facility.