'Your corruption tag on us is heavily challenged, corrupted, and unfair' – Police to GSS, CHRAJ

The Ghana Police Service is unhappy for always ranked the top most corrupt public institution in Ghana.

The findings of a survey by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has this month ranked public institutions that are most corrupt in the country.

The survey ranked the Ghana Police Service as the top most corrupt, followed by the Ghana Immigration Service, while the GRA, Lands Commission, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority make up the top five.

Having studied the survey by GSS, CHRAJ, and UNODC, the Ghana Police Service has released a statement today questioning why several other public institutions were not captured.

“Be that as it may, we have read your report and after a review, we wish to state that we have serious concerns with the research and its findings. However, before we delve into these concerns, we wish to indicate that taking your research and its findings at face value, it is evident that all the institutions surveyed came up as corrupt.

“Our discomfort therefore, is the use of a selective ranking methodology to project the outcomes in a manner that puts an unfair focus on the Police service with all the others in your corruption index escaping public scrutiny,” parts of a release from the Ghana Police Service signed by IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare reads.

According to the Police Service, it finds the research and its findings as “heavily challenged and corrupted from both the academic and practice point of view.”

The Police Service is of the view that there is a real risk that the research may have been affected by a historically pervasive stereotyping of the Police Service.

The Service bemoans that it has now become the default institution of choice for such research and has therefore encouraged a deep-seated public stereotype over the years.

Due to the stereotype, the Police Service notes that people may easily be influenced to accuse it of corruption.

Read a copy of the Police reply from the attachment below: