U/E/R: FMNR Policy Advocacy engagement held in Nabdam District

An engagement meeting has been held in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region by the Forum for Natural Regeneration (FONAR) and World Vision Ghana (WVG) to scale up the Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR), as a priority landscape restoration solution.

After 10 years of FMNR’s implementation, from 2009 to 2019, the WVG Talensi Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR) project has undoubtedly established the immense potential of reviewing and using this traditional practice and cost-effective land restoration technique to reverse land degradation in the region and elsewhere in Northern Ghana.

Addressing the advocacy meeting, the Executive Director of FONAR, Sumaila Seidu Saaka indicated that, the concept of FMNR has not been given the needed attention from local and national policy-makers, it is recognized in the national re-greening policy strategy mix. He added that relevant regional and district sector technocrats who have worked with the project acknowledged that FMNR is a more feasible tree cover restoration option.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Saaka indicated the need to share lessons learned from the Talenti FMNR project experience and that of the global FMNR success story to regional and local government policy-makers and implementers through policy engagements. The aim of sharing lessons he said is that relevant information would be communicated to key local government decision makers to help shift Agriculture land management and restoration mindsets.

This he added, would provide the basis for increased policy attention to scaling up FMNR and related conservation agricultural practices. Mr. Saaka reiterated that sufficient local, regional and national political support is crucial in scaling up FMNR hence, the need to broaden policy dialogues with key local and national government key stakeholders.

The Development facilitator, FMNR for Sustainable Economic Empowerment and Development Kassena-Nankana West Jonas Dogbilla Bugre, illustrated systematically, the success story of the Talensi FMNR project, and its impact on the lives of people, especially women and children. He stated that FMNR is the cost-effective and sustainable option for low-income countries and for the rural poor in bringing back the lost vegetation.

The Nabdam District Chief Executive Agnes Anamoo in her welcome address said the District is largely rural and agrarian. She noted that sustainable agriculture was relevant, and the concept would be supported by all stakeholders to lay the proper foundation for effective project initiation and implementation.