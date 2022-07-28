Sex before driving for long hours can make you sleepy, cause accident — Expert warn drivers

Road safety expert, Cecil Gabrah has warned drivers about the dangers of having sex before embarking on long journeys.

He said sex before a long journey trip will make them sleepy and tired behind the steering wheel.

He issued this warning in an interview with the Accra-based JoyNews Drive Safe campaign team, which Mondernghana News monitored.

He admonished drivers to stop the practice of sex before driving long hours.

"God created sex. If you are a man [and have sex], you are knocked off and you will be sleepy, and that is why immediately after sex, you find the man either snoring.

"He is tired, he’s run for more than 100 metres, so you don’t go and sit behind the steering wheel to drive," he warns.

Aside from the sex, he also advised drivers to sleep early when embarking on long journeys to avoid fatigue.

"If you are travelling, sleep early and wake up early, but don’t set off too early, like 4 or 5 am. You will meet those who did not sleep, especially those heavy-duty drivers who will not sleep,” the expert added.

Mr. Gabrah added, "Who suffers from fatigue? Drivers who do not plan their trips; drivers who drink at night; drivers who work overnight; drivers who have sex during their journeys—they are all part of it."