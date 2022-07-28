Ghanaians will begin to trust you if you embark on a ministerial reshuffle — CPP’s Kabila tells Akufo-Addo

Following the economic hardship Ghanaians are facing, the term 'ministerial reshuffle' has become a common phrase in the country in recent times.

According to political and economic experts, some ministers are inactive in their sectors and should be removed or re-assigned to another sector to revive the economy.

Among those under pressure are Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and absentee Gender Minister and Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Adding his voice on the issue on the Accra-based Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' morning show monitored by Modernghana News today, Wednesday, July 27 the former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabila said the only thing that can make Ghanaians believe that the President feels their pain is when he heeds the calls and does what the people are asking.

He reiterated that the calls for a ministerial reshuffle are very important at this crucial moment.

“Some of the proofs that would show us that indeed you know we are suffering is when you reduce the size of your ministerial appointees. It's a positive statement. It's a powerful statement that no one can argue with," he emphasised.