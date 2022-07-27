Sunyani Technical University Management meets media partners

Management of the Sunyani Technical University (STU) has met managers of FM radio stations in Sunyani as well as some senior journalists at a breakfast meeting organised at the university’s main campus.

The meeting presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, discussed, among other things, the deepening of the existing cordial relationship between them and how best the media could support the University to create more awareness about its 55th anniversary celebrations, which is ongoing, as well as the STU Endowment Fund.

The Vice-Chancellor explained that under the new master plan of the University, new structures needed to be put up to befit its status as a leading technical university in Africa.

He further explained that this would also position the university to carry out its mandate to train people in skills acquisition to contribute to the socio-economic advancement of the country.

He commended the media for their continued support of the course of STU over the years and called for closer working collaboration between the two.

“…so, once you are committed to this course, we believe the university would achieve its aim and purpose for celebrating its 55th anniversary and establishing the endowment fund that will help us give us resources to execute the new Master Plan that has been earmarked for the university”, he said.

Anniversary

Throwing more light on the anniversary, the Chairman of the STU @ 55 Planning Committee, Prof. Jones Lewis Arthur, took the media through some of the key activities lined up to commemorate the occasion.

Among them, he said, are fund-raising dinner, alumni homecoming and a grand durbar to climax the celebrations in November this year.

The Registrar, Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour, thanked the media partners present for their commitment and continuing support over the years.

“One important thing that we want the whole world to know is that, we have launched an endowment fund. As you know, the government alone cannot bear the full cost of all our expenses to realize our goals so we would appreciate it if corporate organisations and individuals would come in to support us in this direction."

The various media partners present pledged to contribute their quota towards the realization of the University’s objectives.

The FM radio stations pledged to give STU free airtime to project their programmes whenever the need arises while other journalists also promised to use their various platforms to support the university.