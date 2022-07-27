'Let's put everything aside, Akufo-Addo is very mature, visionary and excellent minded person' — Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Benard Allotey Jacobs, has heaped praises on President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Putting aside political differences and ideologies, he describes Akufo-Addo as an "excellent-minded man."

Modernghana News monitored Accra-based Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Morning Show today, July 27, where he urged Ghanaians to change their mindset and rally behind the President.

“Let's put everything aside. I say Nana Akufo-Addo, as you see him, he's a mature man, excellent in mind and a visionary.

"We have to change our mentality, our attitude and our character as a nation. If you don't think about Ghana and you think about yourself and how you will come to power, power, one day, will be useless for us,” he touted.

Mr. Allotey Jacobs stated, “The politicians should let voters respect them and let us respect our leaders. We have come a long way.”

Pressure has been mounted on the President in the face of the current economic crisis in the country, which has made life unbearable for the average Ghanaian.

The situation, extreme as it is, has prompted the country's 18th return to the IMF for a balance of payment support.