BB Best Brand donates towards 10th Anniversary of Trauma and Specialist Hospital

In its continued efforts to support the country’s health care sector with medical and surgical equipment, BB Best Brand has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

The presentation aimed at supporting the hospital as the hospital marked its decade of existence.

Items donated include Delivery Bed, Face mask, Hand Sanitizer, Veronica, Buckets, Customize Caps, Wall Clock, and Diagnostic Set to help in running their daily activities.

Commenting, Bismark Agyin, Managing Director, BB Best Brand said, “We are grateful for the service provided by the dedicated medical teams at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital who are working tirelessly around the clock to care for their patients, even amidst the challenges posed by the economic crisis.

"We are pleased that this donation will ease the burden on the hospital’s patients and the medical professionals while supporting all those in need of critical care. This initiative is a step forward in our communal duty of further enabling and supporting the country's healthcare sector during these abnormal times.”

In her acceptance remarks, Mrs. Josephine Okine, Deputy Director of Nursing Services at Trauma and Specialist Hospital commended BB Best Brand for its kind gesture. She added that the items will go a long way to minimise the burden on the hospital.

“We greatly appreciate BB Best Brand for stepping forward to donate these items towards our 10th-anniversary celebration. This donation is an act of goodwill by the Company as we are still fighting covid 19 and the emergence of Monkeypox and Marburgvirus in the country. The donation of these lifesaving medical equipment will enable critically ill paediatric patients to get required and appropriate care in a timely manner. We are grateful for the longstanding relationship we shared with BB Best Brand in these years," she stated.