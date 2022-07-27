286 households benefit from GKMA sanitation and water project in Kwadaso

A total of 286 households in the Kwadaso Municipality have benefited from modern toilet facilities under the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area (GKMA) sanitation and water Project.

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwadaso who disclosed this, said 570 households have so far been registered under the project which seeks to improve sanitation in the Municipality.

Speaking at the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the second Assembly at Kwadaso, the MCE said 83 toilet facilities were currently at various stages of completion, saying that project was prioritising low-income communities.

Giving a breakdown of the beneficiary communities, he said 127 toilet facilities would be constructed at the Nzema, 89 at Kwadaso, with Asuoyeboah receiving 70.

The project, which is being implemented under the auspices of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, is to promote proper sanitation and environmental hygiene in communities in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

The beneficiaries are obligated to pay a commitment fee of GH¢1,200.00 for a complete toilet, and GH¢700.00 for a bio-digester if the structure is already in place.

About 30,000 household toilets are expected to be constructed under the project in eight Metropolitan and Municipalities including Kumasi Metro, Asokwa, Kwadaso, Suame, Asokore-Mampong, Old Tafo and Oforikrom.

The MCE applauded communities for showing keen interest in the project, adding that it was the way to go to ensure cleanliness and proper hygiene in communities.

GNA