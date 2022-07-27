Businessman granted GHS100,000 bail for defrauding by false pretense

ModernGhana logo
A Businessman, who allegedly took GHS317,149.25 from one Mr Kelly Kotei, under the pretext of securing him six cars of various brands, but failed has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Richmond Asante, charged with defrauding by false pretense, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GHS100,000.00 with two sureties.

The Court ordered one of the sureties to be justified.

The case has been adjourned to August 18, 2022.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Evans Kesse, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, Mr Kelly Kotei, was a Radiographer and a Businessman whilst the accused person was also a businessman and resided at Tema Community 18.

The prosecution said in 2019, the witness in the case introduced the complainant to the accused person as someone who dealt in second-hand cars from overseas.

Mr Kesse said the complainant met the accused person and he showed him a number of cars he wanted to buy.

The prosecution said the complainant indicated that he had 2014 Toyota Corolla, 2015 Toyota Corolla, 2016 Honda Civic, 2013 Ford Fiesta, 2020 Hyundai Santafe and 2017 Mercedes Benz, all amounting to GHS317,149.25.

The prosecution said the accused person gave his Ecobank and Fidelity bank accounts at Tanoso and Haatso branch respectively, which the complainant and the witness transferred the money.

Mr Kesse said after the accused person had received the money, he promised the complainant that in six months, he would deliver the said cars to him but failed.

The prosecution said the complainant's father met the accused person's father at his residence at Tepa in the Ashanti Region and had a discussion, but all yielded nothing.

On May 20, 2022, the complainant reported the case to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

During interrogation, the accused person admitted the offence in the presence of an independent witness.

