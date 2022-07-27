It breaks my heart to see the many health projects abandoned by Akufo-Addo's gov’t – Mahama weeps

John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on Akufo-Addo's government to see to the completion of the abandoned health projects started by past administrations.

Speaking at the inaugurating ceremony of a maternity ward at the Bole District Hospital in the Savanna Region on Wednesday, July 27, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he is heartbroken when he sees the huge number of health facilities abandoned by President Akufo-Addo’s government.

He has urged the government to take steps to complete the projects for the benefit of Ghanaians.

“One of the heartbreaking developments for me as a politician has been the number of health facilities commenced by previous administrations that have been abandoned and work has come to a standstill for several years now. I wish to use this occasion to encourage the government and the president yet again to stop this waste of our taxpayers' money and take urgent steps to complete these hospitals,” John Dramani Mahama shared.

The former President continued, “There are some facilities that have been completed but have not been operationalised yet for inexplicable reasons. And one of these is the Bamboi Polyclinic which was one of the many facilities my administration engineered and executed as part of a vision to improve access to quality health care facilities. Why do we leave facilities such as this to rot away while the people they were built for are left to suffer with some even losing their lives because of lack of access to the care that they need?”

To celebrate his 30 years marriage anniversary, John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama have built a maternity and children’s ward for the Bole District Hospital.

The 865sqm Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward has a total of 45 beds, 10 baby cots, 5 weighing scales with height measurements, a Kangaroo Mother and Child Care Centre, a Delivery Room with two delivery beds, and a Recovery Ward.