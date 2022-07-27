'Live with your shame; I won’t fight you' – Koku Anyidoho to Atta Mills' brother

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho says he will not engage in a fight with any member of the late President John Evans Atta Mills' family.

Mr. Anyidoho has been on the receiving end of backlash and insults from some members of the late President's family for among other things using the name Atta Mills to run an institute without their approval.

Speaking at a function as part of the 10th anniversary of the death of Prof Mills, in Accra on Tuesday, July 26, Mr. Cadman Mills noted that the family of Prof. Atta Mills will use legal means to stop Koku Anyidoho from using the name.

According to him, the family is unhappy Mr. Anyidoho is using the name of the former President to promote himself and his paymasters.

“I saw his grave, where his name appeared a little bit except that it was spelt John Evans Atta Mills with a hyphen.

“For somebody who claimed to know him very well to place a hyphen between the two names, even though the person who has the name himself has never put a hyphen in that name. They used this so-called refurbishment to promote themselves, to promote their institute and to promote their pay paymasters,” Mr. Cadman Mills who is the Family Head of the Mills family said.

Reacting to the comments, Koku Anyidoho has disclosed that he will not fight the family of the former President.

He said because of the respect he has for the late President Mills, he is willing to set up a new institute to preserve the memory of his former boss.

“Because of my deep respect for President Atta-Mills, I shall have no fight with the Cadman Atta-Mills and Sammy Atta-Mills. Let them live with their SHAME. Koku Anyidoho Institute will keep the legacy of President Atta-Mills alive. To God Almighty be the glory,” Koku Anyidoho noted in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Another Tweet said, “Koku Anyidoho Institute (KAI), lives to glorify God & to respect the memory of President Atta-Mills.”