ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.07.2022 Headlines

'Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person' — Mahama, Lordina celebrate 30years anniversary

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
'Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person' — Mahama, Lordina celebrate 30years anniversary
27.07.2022 LISTEN

Former President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his love for his wife, Mrs. Lordina Mahama.

The 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his wife have spent 30 years in marriage.

Celebrating the three decades of marriage with Lordina Mahama today, John Dramani Mahama says his union with his partner has been a blessing because she found the right person.

“Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person.

“In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life-partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more,” the ex-president posted on his Facebook page.

To celebrate the special anniversary, John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama have built a maternity and children’s ward for the Bole District Hospital.

The 865sqm Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward has a total of 45 beds, 10 baby cots, 5 weighing scales with height measurements, a Kangaroo Mother and Child Care Centre, a Delivery Room with two delivery beds, and a Recovery Ward.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Show commitment to fight corruption just as you did to pass E-Levy – GII Director urges gov’t
27.07.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy is typically what we call nuisance tax; it is doing more harm than good – Ato Forson
27.07.2022 | Headlines
There’ll never be 'appropriate time' to build national cathedral if we want to satisfy all dev’t needs first – Akufo-Addo
27.07.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line