'Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person' — Mahama, Lordina celebrate 30years anniversary

Former President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his love for his wife, Mrs. Lordina Mahama.

The 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his wife have spent 30 years in marriage.

Celebrating the three decades of marriage with Lordina Mahama today, John Dramani Mahama says his union with his partner has been a blessing because she found the right person.

“Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person.

“In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life-partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more,” the ex-president posted on his Facebook page.

To celebrate the special anniversary, John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama have built a maternity and children’s ward for the Bole District Hospital.

The 865sqm Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward has a total of 45 beds, 10 baby cots, 5 weighing scales with height measurements, a Kangaroo Mother and Child Care Centre, a Delivery Room with two delivery beds, and a Recovery Ward.