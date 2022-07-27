Ghana celebrates maiden World Drowning Prevention Day at Apam

For the first time in history, Ghana joined this year's World Drowning Prevention Day celebration under the theme; 'Doing one Thing to Prevent Drowning.'

"Drowning has become an urgent disaster for the country, hence the need to be addressed. Today's celebration is to create awareness and to draw attention to drowning issues as we highlight how preventable drowning is and how cross-sector collaboration can save lives.

"According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimate, 236,000 people die from accidental drowning worldwide annually, 650 cases are registered worldwide daily with an average of 26 cases per hour. This has brought the problem of drowning to global attention and Ghana has not been exempted."

These were contained in a speech read by the Director of Policy Planning Research, Monitoring and Evaluation (PPRME), Mr. Koranteng Abrokwa on behalf of the Director General of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Hon. Nana Agyeman Prempeh.

He noted that Ghana has a vast coastline, several rivers, lakes and ponds that provide livelihood, recreation and transportation, thereby increasing the risk of drowning.

Mr. Abrokwa further noted that, in Ghana, WHO estimate the number of drowning cases in 2018 as 1,200 with 4 people drowning every day.

"Apam has been on the nation's radar with high rates of drowning. We acknowledge the devastating impact drowning has on family, friends and the community. Drowning occurred mostly in Healthy people of young and productive ages. The family and friends of the drowned are not only traumatised in same cases breadwinners are also lost.

"The ripple effect of drowning is therefore numerous. As we celebrate World Drowning Prevention Day, we need to ponder on this year's theme of the celebration "Doing One Thing to Prevent Drowning" and see how we can contribute to its realization," he stressed.

The Director General's statement urged every individual community, group and associations to consider some of the risk factors that can lead to drowning and take preventive measures as much as possible.

The statement further identified some risk factors such as alcohol consumption, poor swimming ability, boat carrying capacity, lack of Supervision particularly of children when swimming, flood disaster and risk-taking behaviours.

He added that Nananom and Opinion Leaders must sensitize the people to prevent drowning. "Learning some basic water safety, survival skills and knowing the weather and water conditions when swimming, crossing water bodies or the sea can save us and others as well."

The Gomoa West District Chief Executive, Hon Bismark Baise Nkum tasked all and sundry to join forces with NADMO in the 'Drowning Prevention Drive' noting that it is an individual's obligation to be part of the sensitization programme.

"The theme 'Do One Thing to Prevent Drowning' is an invitation to take one tangible action to contribute to drowning prevention. That one thing, that we all can do individually or in groups.

"In effect, it seeks to increase awareness of the causes, effects and what can be done to advance drowning prevention, couldn't have come at an appropriate time than today's celebration, considering the devastating effects of Drowning on families, nation and the World at large.

"Our experience as a District from Drowning incident at Apam Beach on the 7th March, 2021 has taught us valuable lessons to periodically conduct sensitization programmes along the Coastal belt to educate communities on some water safety and safe rescue skills," he stated.

The Gomoa West DCE disclosed that following the recommendation from Ghana Psychological Association, the Gomoa West District Assembly has erected warning signposts at pro-drowning areas along the coastline to warn unsuspecting revellers.

"Am hopeful that at the end of this celebration, all present will be well-informed on causes and ways to prevent drowning," Hon. Baise Nkum noted.

The Gomoa West District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr. Isaac Essuman Addison recounted a horrible incident that occurred in the District where 13 children drowned at Apam Beach describing it as sorrowful.

According to the Director, the incident was among numerous drowning cases that had been occurring in the District.

He called for all hands on deck to prevent drowning that has been recurring in the coastal communities, especially during occasions, holidays and other festivities like Christmas and Valentine among others.

Mr. Issac Essuman Addison appreciated the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization, Hon. Nana Agyeman Prempeh for choosing Gomoa West District to host the maiden edition of World Drowning Prevention Day in the Gomoa West District.

He disclosed that NADMO was embarking on community engagement programmes on drowning prevention and other disaster-related issues to create awareness of 'Drowning Prevention and Natural Disasters.'

The Queen Mother of Apam, Nana Essel Botwe III who chaired the occasion assured that nananom would partner NADMO to carry out its assigned duties especially in drowning preventive measures.