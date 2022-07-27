Show commitment to fight corruption just as you did to pass E-Levy – GII Director urges gov’t

The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwao has called on the Akufo-Addo's government to do more in the fight against corruption in the country.

According to her, if leaders channel the same energy and commitment used to force the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) in Parliament into fighting corruption, the country will make progress.

Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwao said this at an event held by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Congress (CDD-Ghana) on Tuesday, July 26.

The event for the second public release of data from the Afrobarometer R9 Survey revealed that corruption in public institutions has worsened since 2019.

From the findings of the survey, the presidency is the second most perceived corrupt public office after the Ghana Police Service.

Expressing worry about the revelation, Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwao warned that Ghana is sitting on a time bomb.

She said while the country already has good structures to fight corruption in place, it is important that leaders in various public institutions commit to fighting the act for things to change to prevent the time bomb from exploding.

“We should see how possibly our institutions will help in fighting corruption. The structures are there. It’s just a matter of low commitment, unwillingness, and sometimes it’s like the citizens lose confidence in them because they see corruption happening and we are not able to present and we are not also able to sanction.

“We know what to do but it’s just a problem of the leaders not being ready to act. When they wanted E-Levy to pass within a short period they had it…Corruption can be dealt with if they [leaders] show the same commitment. If sanctioning has been a problem that let’s focus on the prevention aspect,” the GII Executive Director said.

Mrs. Ofori-Kwao further urged Ghanaians not to sit unconcerned and watch for corruption to ruin the country.

She proposed that citizens should push for accountability from leaders and help institutions to name and shame public officers and institutions that engage in corruption.