Ayawaso North MCE insist on proposed demolition exercise at Nima

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ayawaso North Assembly, Aminu Zakari, has stressed the importance of the planned developments in Nima that would require the demolition of some properties.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Zakari noted that his district has struggled for revenue hence the need to demolish structures to create space for the construction of a market centre.

“We don't have assets that will attract huge taxes and revenue,” he said.

Some residents of Nima at the Senya Electoral area are protesting the government’s decision to demolish buildings in the area.

Some affected residents plan to protest further this week, ahead of a deadline to move by next week.

The demolition was expected to begin on Tuesday, but residents stormed the area to express their displeasure.

One of the proposed projects is a new market. “The [current] 12×12 market is not for us. It is private property. Even the owner is moving them [traders]. He wants to develop the place.”

Currently, the MCE said some Nima land is under litigation, so there is limited space for new development.

“We believe that with the new market plan, it is going to generate not less than 10,000 jobs,” Mr. Zakari added.

—citinewsroom