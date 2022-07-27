Government decision not to review Free SHS policy a big political mistake — Lawyer

Given the current economic hardships in the country, which have even prompted government to seek an economic bailout from the IMF, many are suggesting the free SHS policy should be scrapped or restructured.

Experts say government must conduct means testing to target only needy students.

But Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister delivering the Mid-Year Budget review in Parliament on Monday, July 25, said the Free SHS policy and the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) would not be scrapped or reviewed.

Speaking on the matter on the Accra-based GTV’s breakfast show on Tuesday, July 26, monitored by Modernghana News, a Ghanaian lawyer and historian, Anokye Frimpong describes government's posture as a political mistake.

He explained that Ghana's struggling economy is not ready for a free SHS policy at the moment.

“It's a very very big political mistake, especially if I should centre on the SHS. You see, Ghana really does not need a free and I say across-board free senior high school system," he stated.

He continued, “Certain people must be identified as those who need help in order to be given free education. And it's so simple. You see, I have my son in a certain preparatory school in Accra. I pay a term of 5,000 Ghana cedis. In that same area, where my son attends school, there are people, or students, paying over $10,000 a term. So even mine is modest. So when my child leaves for SHS, where the fee is less than 1,500 cedis a term, and you say it is free. It does not affect me in any manner.

“I do not appreciate it in any manner and I can assure you that there are thousands upon thousands of people in the country like me. Are you saying that judges' children, lawyers' children, Kennedy Agyapong, MPs, etc children should go to school free? No, you are not serious. But those Kayayei people whose children attend public schools and do not have money for trotro every morning."

Lawyer Anokye stressed “It is so easy to identify them because when you are filling your BECE forms, the headmaster will make a remark and specify the fees you pay. So if it's a government school, it's automatic free education."