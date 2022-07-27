Akufo-Addo explains why the national cathedral project won't be suspended

The National Cathedral has been one of the most controversial projects under this government, with many believing that the project is a misplaced priority given the current economic woes in the country.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency, government has financed the National Cathedral project with public funds to the tune of GHC200m.

However, the project has stalled despite the seed funding.

But, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo believes that once completed, the benefits to the country and the African continent will outweigh the drawbacks.

Speaking at the 19th plenary assembly of the symposium of episcopal conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), on Tuesday, July 26, themed “Ownership of SECAM; security and migration in Africa and the islands,” the president outlined its benefits.

“We have embarked on the construction of a National Cathedral, which we hope would fill a missing link in the nation’s spiritual architecture, by providing a formal space for the religious activities of the state.

“Our National Cathedral would provide an interdenominational space for worship, and will serve to insert God at the centre of our nation building efforts, providing an official venue of worship for state occasions in a nation that is predominantly Christian, that is a nation where more than seventy per cent (70%) of the people are self-confessed Christians.

“It will also serve as a fulcrum for propagating the Christian faith, unifying the Christian community, and serve as a tribute to religious liberty. But, more importantly, it will serve as our collective thanksgiving to the Almighty for the blessings He has bestowed on our nation, sparing us the ravages of civil war that have bedevilled the histories of virtually all our neighbours, and the outbreak of mass epidemics.

“Just as the building of the Temple of Solomon was an epoch-making event not only in Israel, but also in the whole world, we believe the building of the National Cathedral is an epochal event not only in Ghana, but also in the rest of Africa. Thus, although the National Cathedral was envisaged for Ghana, we have included elements to make it relevant to the African church," he stated.

Given the above benefits, the President reiterated his decision not to suspend the project with the explanation that, “The project has run into some controversy currently about the funding. My personal view has always been that, even though the Cathedral will be very much a national institution, the cost should be largely borne by the Christian community, with the state providing the land and initial funding to get the project off the ground."

“Looking through the history of all the great cathedrals of the world, there has never been, what can be called, ‘an appropriate time’ to build a cathedral. Invariably, it has taken many years, sometimes centuries to complete,” The President stressed.