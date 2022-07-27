Sim card re-registration: Put the interest of telcos above your ego and extend the deadline — Sam George to Ursula Owusu

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has asked the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation to extend the SIM re-registration deadline.

He is requesting the Minister reconsider her decision in light of the economic impact on the telecommunication companies.

His comment follows the sector minister Ursula Owusu's refusal to extend the deadline again.

In two separate tweets spotted by this portal on Tuesday, July 26, on his Twitter handle, in which he described the Minster's decision as a political ego.

“SIM re-registration. Ghana Card fiasco. Industry stagnation imminent. Policy incoherence. Political ego management. The case of the Republic on autopilot.

“I just dey ask the Minister to put the interest of the telecoms space above ego or any other considerations,” his tweets read.

The telcos may lose millions of their customers if the 31st July is made to stand since many still do not have the Ghana card which is the major requirement for the exercise.

Yet, Ministry for Communications and Digitalisation plans to end the SIM Card re-registration exercise by the end of this month, July 31.

The exercise was supposed to end on March 31 earlier this year but was extended to July 31 to make room for people who were still not done with the process.

With a few days to the new deadline, many Ghanaians, especially those who still haven't gotten their Ghana cards are pleading with the Ministry to extend it.

While addressing a forum in Kumasi on Friday, July 22, the Minister responded by appealing to all Ghanaians who are yet to re-register their SIM cards to do so before the July 31 deadline.

According to her, the deadline will not be extended again.

“We must make it difficult for the criminals who hack our systems and defraud us through multiple online channels to operate, and this SIM registration exercise is one of the steps the government is taking in that regard,” she explains.

The Minister continues, “this stresses the point that this exercise will enable the establishment of a subscriber database with integrity to keep the consumers safe from scams and fraud.”

“I, therefore, urge you to do so before the 31st of July," she stressed.