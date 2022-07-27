SIM re-registration: Kindly extend the deadline, many still don’t have Ghana card — Nana Aba to Ursula Owusu

Nana Aba Anamoah, General Manager of the EIB Network has made an appeal to the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Mrs Ursula Owusu regarding the deadline for the SIM card re-registration exercise.

She is pleading with the Minister to listen to the plight of those who do not have a Ghana Card and extend the deadline again.

The journalist's request in a tweet spotted by Modernghana News on Tuesday, July 26 was the results of the delays in the process to secure a Ghana card at the offices of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

“Ursula Owusu kindly extends the deadline for the sim registration. Getting a Ghana card has been hectic for many. It’s only fair they get another chance in the midst of the delays at the NIA,” Nana Aba tweeted.

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation vowed never to extend the deadline for the SIM Card re-registration exercise by the end of this month, July 31 again even though many Ghanaians are still without the Ghana Card to go through the exercise.

The exercise was supposed to end on March 31 earlier this year but had to be extended to July 31 to make room for people who were still not done with the process.

With a few days to the new deadline, many Ghanaians, especially those who still haven't gotten their Ghana cards are pleading with the Ministry to extend it again if possible till the end of the year.

But while addressing a forum in Kumasi on Friday, July 22, the Minister urged Ghanaians who are yet to re-register their SIM cards to do so before the July 31 deadline.

According to her, the deadline will not be extended again.

“We must make it difficult for the criminals who hack our systems and defraud us through multiple online channels to operate, and this SIM registration exercise is one of the steps the government is taking in that regard,” she explains.

The Minister continues, “this stresses the point that this exercise will enable the establishment of a subscriber database with integrity to keep the consumers safe from scams and fraud.”

“I, therefore, urge you to do so before the 31st of July," she stressed.