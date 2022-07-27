Atta Mills’ bust: Koku Anhidoho’s name makes it too clumsy – Prof. Gyampo

27.07.2022 LISTEN

A Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana Professor Ransford Gyampo has called for the removal of Mr Koku Anyidoho’s name from late President John Evans Atta Mills’ bust.

According to the Political Science lecturer, Mr Anyidoho’s role in the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the death of the late President, cannot be disputed.

He is however, of the view that, having Mr Anyidoho’s name on the bust makes it look too “clumsy and wordy.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, 25 July 2022, Professor Gyampos said: “A simple correction: This statue of Prof J.E.A Mills, 3rd President of the 4th Republic (Jan 2009-July 2012), was unveiled by H.E. Nana Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana Sunday, July 24 2022.”

He added: “Koku’s role is known and can never be discounted. But in humility, it must be dropped in order not to make the writings on the statue too clumsy and wordy.”

There have been public sentiments about the bust of the late President.

The monument was unveiled at the Asomdwe Park on Sunday, 24 July 2022 and did not bear the name of the late President.

At a Press Conference held on Monday, 25 July 2022, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu noted that it is offensive to have a bust that excludes the name of the late President.

“The bust of him, John Evans Atta Mills, our respected President, beneath the bust is not his name. It is that of President Akufo-Addo and that is not his [Atta Mills’] name and we find that incredibly unacceptable and offensive”, the Minority leader stated.

He therefore called on government to correct the names on the bust.

Source: classfmonline.com