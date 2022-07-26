Unemployed assistant nurses to picket at Health Ministry over postings

Members of the 2019 batch of Nurse Assistant Preventive (NAP) and Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) say they will picket at the Ministry of Health if the government fails to post them by the end of July 2022.

According to them, although they have been registered on the Ministry of Health's recruitment portal and made several follow-ups to draw the attention of the government to their plights, it has fallen on deaf ears, hence their intention.

A member of the Nurse Assistant Preventive and Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) 2019 batch, Victor Kofi Dzikunu, spoke to Citi News.

“This November will be three years since we completed school, but we are still home. We have been to the Ministry of Health severally, but we were given assurance that we will be posted. We thought the Finance Minister was going to address our concerns yesterday in the mid-year budget review, but it was not done,” he said.

He further added that, “We are about 10,727 members in the 2019 batch so if we are not posted by the end of this month, which is this Friday, we will all gather at the Ministry of Health on Monday until our issues are addressed.”

This is not the first call the government has received from the health sector in recent times.

