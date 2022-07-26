Office of the Presidency perceived second most corrupt public office; Police tops list

The Office of the Presidency of Ghana has been cited as one of the most corrupt public offices in the country.

The Office of the Presidency is only second to the Ghana Police Service which continues to remain top of corruption perception rankings from research done by several institutions.

The ranking of the Office of the President is contained in the second public release of data from the Afrobarometer R9 Survey released by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) on Tuesday, July 26.

“Perceptions of corruption among public officials and public institutions have increased compared to 2019. Among key public officials, the police, the Presidency, MPs, judges and magistrates, and tax officials are most widely perceived as corrupt.

“More than three-fourths (77%) of Ghanaians say the level of corruption in the country increased “somewhat” or “a lot” over the past year, a 24-percentage-point jump compared to 2019,” a summary of the findings on corruption perception in the country reads.

Reacting to the findings, Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwao who is the Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) expressed concern and warned that Ghana is sitting on a time bomb that may explode if corruption is not tackled.

She proposed that leaders must channel the same energy used to get the Electronic Transaction Levy Bill passed in Parliament into enforcing laws against corruption.

In her view, if the various laws are enforced efficiently, the fight against corruption will yield results to save the country from losing billions yearly.

“We have enough legislation. Let’s focus on getting them to work efficiently. The low commitment is what has stopped the structures in place from working. Leadership should be willing to work and the citizens should push to hold leaders to account.

“When they wanted E-Levy to pass they did it, if they show the same commitment we can fight corruption. Civil society must do more to hold leaders to account,” Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwao said.

On his part, Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, Democratic and Development Fellow, CDD-Ghana said the findings are an indication that there are serious issues that need to be addressed to move the country forward.

He stressed that the downward trend and the low confidence in the president do not look good.

Dr. John Osae-Kwapong opined that the government led by the President should be worried about the latest findings and take measures to change the perception of the citizenry.