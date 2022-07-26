Despite often being battered and bruised in politics, he was still honest, respectful, truthful and simple — Naadu Mills share memories of Prof. Mills

Late President Mills and his then first Lady, Naadu Mills

Mrs. Naadu Mills, the wife of the late President Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills has finally broken her long silence with kind words about her late husband.

Despite being battered and bruised on the political battlefield, she stated that the late President remained committed to his personal values of truth, simplicity, honesty and enduring respect for all.

In a brief statement read on her behalf during a commemorative lecture in honour of the late Prof. Mills, the former First Lady stated that her husband was on a mission to change the trend of Ghanaian politics for the better with his humility.

“It has been 10 years of solitude since I lost Fiifi, my husband, friend and confidant. Ours was a rather quiet and private life until a higher national duty came calling. Then suddenly, we found ourselves in public limelight with its accompanying opportunities and challenges.

“Fiifi was often battered and bruised on the battlefield of politics but he held firm to his personal values of truth, simplicity, honesty and abiding respect for all; qualities I loved about him.

"To Fiifi, serving at the highest echelons of government was an opportunity to help change the character of Ghana politics for the better. In this regard,” her statement reads.

Her statement read aloud at the event added, “I believe posterity will judge him well. Therein lies my consolation for the many sacrifices he had to make.”

His Excellency Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills died while in office on July 24, 2012.

Before his untimely demise, he served under the late former President Jerry John Rawlings as Vice President from January 1997 to January 2001.

He later became Ghana’s 3rd President under the 4th Republic, succeeding former President John Agyekum Kufour in January 2009.