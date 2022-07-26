Afrobarometer survey: Ghanaians rate Akufo-Addo as a bad leader

26.07.2022 LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo is continually losing credibility in the eyes of the Ghanaian people.

Earlier this month, findings from Afrobarometer R9 Survey in Ghana revealed that 87% of the citizenry believe the country is heading in the wrong direction under the President.

From the second public release of data from the same Afrobarometer R9 Survey released by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) on Tuesday, July 26, it has come to light that Ghanaians are not impressed with the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

In rating the leadership of the President, 70% of the 2400 Ghanaians engaged insisted that they disapprove of the leadership of the President with just 30% of the people giving the President good ratings.

Besides the negative rating of the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, the majority of Ghanaians are also not happy with the leadership of the Members of Parliament (MPs) they voted for.

“Majorities of Ghanaians rate the performance of the president, their MP, and their Assembly Members as “fairly bad” or “very bad.”

“Positive ratings of the president’s performance have declined by 31 percentage points between 2019 and 2022, from 61% to 30%,” a summary of the findings from the survey reads.

Find more on the findings as illustrated below:

Among the other findings in the second public release of the Afrobarometer R9 Survey, corruption has been cited by Ghanaians as one of the key problems holding back the progress of the country.

From the findings, the majority of Ghanaians tag the Ghana Police Service as the most corrupt public institution.

The Service is followed by the Office of the Presidency, Members of Parliament, Judges and Magistrates, as well as tax officials, to complete the top five.

Reacting to the perceived corruption amongst the aforementioned, Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwao who is the Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) expressed worry.

According to her, the findings are an indication that Ghana is sitting on a time bomb and efforts must be put in place to tackle corruption in the country.

“The Afrobarometer tells us that there is a rise from 2020 findings and this latest one. That tells us that we are sitting on a time bomb and it’s about time the citizenry lead by demanding accountability from all the institutions perceived to be most corrupt in the country,” Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwao.