[Video] Nigeria: Over 125 stranded after estate developers took their money and abandoned projects

Over 125 people have been left stranded and shocked after estate developers received money from them and abandoned the projects without completion.

According to the victims, they each paid a huge sum of money to the developers to move into their apartments, only to discover that the projects had been abandoned.

In a video posted by the Nigerian-based The Punch Newspaper available to Modernghana News, the victims were assembled in front of the said apartment, wailing.

Speaking to the media, the victims registered their displeasure, stating that they are left with no other option but to rent another apartment.

Prospective tenants of the said abandoned house which is situated in Lagos' Surulere district have appealed for government intervention to retrieve their deposits.

The victims also described how they paid the respective sums of money to the triad of Mr. Oluwasegun Adewara, Mr. Mubarak, and Mr. Oke and ended up with no apartment.

Watch the video below;