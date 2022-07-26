John Boadu to be appointed minister in a ministerial reshuffle ?

Omanhene Kwabena Asante, a well-known broadcast journalist with Accra-based Asempa FM, has hinted that President Akufo Addo is planning to reshuffle five top ministers.

According to the journalist, if this happens, the immediate past General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, will be appointed to replace one of these top ministers.

While co-hosting the "M'ahiasem" show on Asempa FM, monitored by Modernghana News, Omanhene made the comment in reference to an alleged leaked ministerial reshuffle list in his possession.

“If there is any reshuffle, it will be in five major ministries. Out of those five major ministries, John Boadu will take over one of the ministries. If the five major ministerial shake-ups are to happen, John Boadu will certainly be one of the ministers," he stated.

He said by chastising those who ridiculed John Boadu for losing the general secretary race. “This should be a lesson to all of us, especially those who were making fun of him.”

The broadcaster revealed that the Ministerial reshuffle has been delayed over the decision to decision fire the Finance Minister or not.

"The main reason why this reshuffle has not been done is because of the Finance Minister; as soon he (Ken Ofori-Atta) is sacked, five major ministers will be reshuffled," he intimated.

Listen to him in the first 3 minutes of the video below: