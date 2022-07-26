Special Prosecutor chases Jubilee House official over suspected corrupt deal

26.07.2022 LISTEN

The Special Prosecutor Mr Kissi Agyebeng has invited the Coordinator for Special Initiative at the Jubilee House and several serving officers including the Chief Executive and relevant past officers of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) for interrogation.

This is in relation to a contract awarded by the NDA to A&Qs Consortium for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) said in a statement on Tuesday July 26.

On 30 June 2022, the OSP commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the contract awared to the company by the NDA.

On July 2022, the Special Prosecutor said, it directed the Controller and Accountant General to immediately freeze payments arising from the contract.

“The OSP has invited the Coordinator for Special Initiative at the Jubilee House and several serving officers including the Chief Executive and relevant past officer of the NDA for questioning,” Mr Kissi Agyebeng said in a statement.

He added, “All the invited persons have been placed on bail.”

---3news.com