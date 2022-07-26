Committee fails to reach consensus on Adowa Safo as NPP MPs push for Dome-Kwabenya seat to be declared vacant

26.07.2022 LISTEN

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has delivered a split decision on the fate of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo who is domiciling abroad.

The committee failed to achieve a consensus in its recommendations on whether absenting herself for more than the mandatory 15 days without permission warrants her seat being declared vacant.

According to a copy of the report, exclusively available to Citi News, the Majority wants the seat declared vacant without delay in line with stated constitutional provisions.

It maintains that Sarah Adwoa Safo failed to take advantage of the numerous opportunities to explain her absence without leave.

The Majority MPs on the committee cited Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and the Court of Appeal decision in the case of Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare v the Attorney General & 3 Ors, in this regard.

The Minority MPs on the committee, however, argued that according to the principle of natural justice, the seat should not be declared vacant because Adwoa Safo did not provide her side of the issue to the committee.

The committee however determined that the excuse from her two other colleagues, Kennedy Agyepong and Henry Quartey for absenting themselves were reasonable.

The Report was laid in Parliament on Monday and will be debated before Parliament goes on recess on Thursday.

