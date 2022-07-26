Ablakwa’s wife graduates with an LL.M. Degree from University of California, Berkeley in US

Mrs. Nuhela Seidu Ablakwa, the wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has completed a degree course from the University of California, Berkeley.

Mrs. Nuhela graduated with an LL.M. Degree and two certificates of specialization in Business Law and Intellectual Property Law.

Hon. Ablakwa, via a tweet today, Tuesday, July 26, spotted by Modernghana News, congratulated his wife and encouraged her to keep inspiring their little daughter with her intelligence.

“Congratulations to my dearest & ever adorable Nuhela on her graduation from #UCBerkeley where she earned an LL.M. Degree & two certificates of specialisation in Business Law & Intellectual Property Law. I couldn’t be prouder, babes.

"Keep inspiring our amazing daughter,” his congratulatory tweet reads.

Nuhela has more than ten years of radio and television experience.

She hosts law-sensitization programs on a variety of media platforms, focusing on citizens' legal rights and obligations in everyday life.

She began her career with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She also holds an LLB from the University of Ghana and went on to the Ghana School of Law, where she earned her BL and was admitted to the Ghana Bar.

She also has a Master's Degree in Marketing Strategy and a Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Certificate in Arbitration.