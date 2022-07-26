A/R: Nigerian stabs colleague with broken bottle at Bekwai

A 30-YEAR old Nigerian resident in Ghana has been stabbed with a broken bottle by his fellow countryman.

The injured, identified by the Bekwai Police as Prince Eze Jiofor, bled profusely after the incident.

He is currently responding to treatment at the Bekwai Municipal Hospital.

Meanwhile, the security agents are making frantic efforts to help apprehend Benjamin Eze, the key suspect in the case, who according to reports, bolted after he had committed the crime.

A Bekwai police report, seen by the paper, which confirmed the incident, disclosed that the incident happened around 2:30am on July 12, 2022 at Bekwai in the Ashanti Region.

A misunderstanding between the two foreigners, who are both living in the country, suddenly turned bloody, leading to Benjamin stabbing Prince in the thigh and chest areas with the broken bottle.

“On 12/7/22 at 0250 hours a Nigerian Prince Eze Jiofor, 30, Bekwai with two deep cut on his left chest and a deep cut on his right thigh with blood oozing from it, reported that same day at about 0230 hours one Benjamin Eze also a Nigerian, 23, stabbed him with a broken 8pm bottle at Asokwa-Bekwai.

“Victim was rushed to the Bekwai Municipal hospital and was issued with police medical report for medical officer’s endorsement,” part of the police report disclosed.

It also said “The victim is currently on admission at the surgical ward of the said hospital responding well to treatment.”

---DGN online