OSP goes after Northern Development Authority over suspected corruption-related offences

The Northern Development Authority (NDA) to A&Qs Consortium have been fingered in suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

The two outfits are now being investigated by the office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

“On 30 June 2022 the Office of the Special Prosecutor commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority (NDA) to A&Qs Consortium for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme, especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum,” part of a statement issued by the OSP today has said.

It discloses that the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has invited the Coordinator for Special Initiatives at the Jubilee House and several serving officers, including the Chief Executive, and relevant past officers of the NDA and officers of A&Qs Consortium for questioning.

The Special Prosecutor insists that all persons deemed culpable by his office for corruption and corruption-related offence(s) would be charged and arraigned before the High Court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Special Prosecutor has already earlier this month, directed the Controller and Accountant General to immediately freeze payments arising from the contract.

Below is a copy of the statement from the OSP on the matter;