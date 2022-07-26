'We have the competence to fix economy; God's on our side, trust Akufo-Addo' – Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said the Akufo-Addo government not only has the competence to fix the economic crisis but also God on its side to sail through any storm that fights against his government.

In his mid-year review to parliament on Monday, 25 July 2022, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “Mr Speaker, we are even more confident of an imminent break-through because we have a track record, a plan, the discipline, the dedication, the competence as well as the compassion for our people and country”.

“But most of all, we have God, who gives abiding grace for this new journey”, he added.

“He guided the Akufo-Addo government to successfully exit an IMF programme in 2019. He will, again, use this government to successfully go through this programme”, Mr Ofori-Atta noted.

He said: “We will chart a sustainable course that will restore and improve macroeconomic stability, energise and expand economic activity, create jobs and strengthen Ghana’s structural resilience to future external shocks”, he added.

The minister said: “I serve a President who has shown, by his deeds, that he is deeply committed to the welfare of the masses of this country”.

“Ours is also a government that is not afraid to make hard choices for the good of our country. I want to appeal to Ghanaians to keep faith with the President and his team”, he implored.

“We know things are tough now. But we have a plan and the will to drive it”, Mr Ofori-Atta assured the legislature.

“I want this House to do exactly what it did in the earlier crisis of 2020; support us in our bid to reduce the impact of this global crisis on the nation and to tackle the vulnerabilities in our economy that make us prone to such shocks”.

“The President wants this sovereign House to be a strategic partner in government’s efforts to stabilise the economy and spur growth to create jobs”.

“Ours is a proud history of finding solutions to our country’s issues. We have done it before and we will do it again, and with the help of this House and the support of the good people of Ghana we shall come out of this stronger. As we claim, the Lord’s promise in Joel 2 to send his people corn, wine and oil to satisfy us and eliminate reproach”, he added.

“In this journey, we must eschew pessimism that takes invaluable energy away from our forward march to transformation. As one people, we must speak the same language of patriotism to guarantee our own collective success - for a united country will have no restraint but victory”.

“Mr Speaker, I am thankful for the opportunity to be here to outline our programmes. I am grateful that we continue to engage and find sustainable solutions to our challenges”.

Source: Classfmonline.com