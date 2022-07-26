Avail yourselves to be educated in breast cancer control — Dr Wiafe Addai advises Ghanaian men

26.07.2022 LISTEN

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai has appealed to men to avail themselves to be educated in breast cancer control in Ghana.

She said men's words are highly respected by women so they will be in a better position to advise and encourage women on disease control after acquiring knowledge about the disease.

This, she added, will demystify the misconception among women that breast cancer is caused by witchcraft and seek early treatment if diagnosed with the disease to prevent needless deaths.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra, made the appeal at the Assemblies of God Church of Ghana (A/G) Men’s Ministry National Convention at Pakyi in the Amansie West District in the Ashanti region, on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The annual Men’s Ministry Convention was held from July 21 to 24 under the theme “O’ Lord Revive Thy Work.”

Speaking to the participants under the theme “Role of Men in Breast Cancer Control”, Dr Mrs Wiafe Addai noted that if men avail themselves to be educated on breast cancer, they will be well informed to make good decisions when dealing with breast cancer at home.

“Some men do not encourage their women to go through the breast cancer treatments, either by surgery or chemotherapy, for the fear of its adverse effects of losing hair or breast. So when they have the knowledge on the disease, they will be able to advise and encourage them for treatment.

“If they understand and engage in breast cancer control education, it will reduce women who are dying prematurely and needlessly by resorting to traditional medicines and prayer camps,” the consultant surgeon stated.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai who is also the chair of the Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance advised men to regularly go for medical checkups on hypertension, diabetes and prostate cancer to inform them on how to live their lives in a healthy manner.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church of Ghana (A/G), Prof Rev Paul Frimpong-Manso, on behalf of the church appreciated the works of Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai in the campaign against breast cancer in Africa.

Prof Rev Paul Frimpong-Manso also encourage men to take bold steps in advising women to strictly seek medical attention in dealing with breast cancer to avoid resorting to prayer camps for treatments.