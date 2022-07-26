GNPC Foundation Commissions new 3-Unit school block for Teberebie MA Basic School

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has commissioned a 3-Unit Classroom Block for Tebrebe M/A Basic school in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

At a short ceremony to hand over the facility, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, said “the facility is one of 141 classroom blocks funded by GNPC in several communities across the country under its School Infrastructure Project with the aim of supporting schools in dire need of such infrastructure to enhance the quality of teaching and learning.”

Highlighting the Foundation’s interventions in the Tarkwa municipality, Dr. Eduah recounted other GNPC intervention programs to include a 3-Unit Classroom Block and an Astroturf at Dompim, a community market at Adieye, and a 3-Unit Classroom block at Wassa Simpa.

Nana Kwadwo Mina II Chief of Teberebie, on behalf of his people thanked GNPC for its investments in education across the country from which his community has benefited. He said the intervention is one that would mitigate a major challenge the school faces with overcrowding and its attendant pressure on existing infrastructure.

He, However, took the opportunity to further request that the Foundation helps with the establishment of an Information Communication Technology, ICT Centre for the school to lessen their current burden of serving over 500 pupils with just 5 computers.

MCE, Hon. Kesse, extolled GNPC’s role as a developmental partner at both the national and local community levels and encouraged other organizations to emulate same.

On his part, the Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Aggrey Forson thanked GNPC for heeding to the community’s call for support with the provision of the classroom block and urged the pupils to keep the facility clean at all times.

He further assured GNPC that the facility will be used for its intended purpose of enhancing teaching and learning and that his outfit would ensure the facility is maintained to serve the community for as long as it should.

The new 3-Unit Classroom block is fully furnished with tables and chairs, whiteboards, and has a staff common room and a store room.

Dignitaries present at the function included the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Hon. George Mireku Duker, the Chief of Tebrebie, Nana Kwadwo Mina II and the Municipal Director of Education.