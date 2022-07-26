[Picture] Is this not late President Atta-Mills in a brown political suit? — Koku Anyidoho 'punches' Haruna Iddrisu

The hullabaloo over the late Prof. Evans Atta Mills’ 10th anniversary is taking another dimension, especially the one on the brown apparel his monumental statue was presented in.

The issue of the brown attire was raised by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, during a press conference in Parliament on Monday, July 25, monitored by this portal.

The Tamale Central legislator asserted that the late President never wore brown attire in his lifetime.

"In any case, I never even saw Professor Mills in that kind of brown attire," he stated.

In reaction, the Founder and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho who was always glued to the late President at the Castle and during public appearances has dug out a picture of the late President 'wearing' what he called a 'brown political suit.'

In a post on his Twitter handle today, Tuesday, July 26 cited by Modernghana News, he captioned the picture, "Is this not President Atta-Mills in a brown political suit?"

The Minority Leader also raised concerns regarding the omission of the name of the late President on the bust — instructing government to correct it immediately.

“You should indicate the name of the person the bust represents and not who it was unveiled by and or who supported it. They should replace those inscriptions with the late President’s name immediately; it's just unacceptable.

“We would have gone straight there to correct it ourselves if not for his (Atta Mills’) peaceful nature. People who come to Asomdwoe Park must know who the bust represents,” the Minority Leader asserted.