Aggrieved NaBCo trainees to hold national conference on July 29

National Builder’s Corps (NaBCo) (NABCO) Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG) is set to meet to demand from the government for trainees to be paid all salary arrears.

The national press conference will be held on Friday, July 29, at the Kumasi Culture Centre in the Ashanti Region.

The leadership of NABTAG with support from trainees will use the conference to express displeasure over the hardship they are going through.

In a statement signed by National President Dennis Opoku Katakyie ahead of the national press conference, he explained that it “is to report on the unbearable hardship suffered by trainees due to our unpaid stipends for the past nine (9) months and the silence of government over the permanent employment arrangement.”

The statement adds, “Our plea has only been that if the consultations are not yet completed, at least our nine (9) months arrears should be paid.

“The sort of hardship we are going through is unbearable and having to report to work amidst such distressing situation is too much to cope with.”

The national press conference will be held on the back of the announcement by the government that the Nation Builders’ Corps programme will come to an end on September 1.

This was disclosed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday when he presented the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review Statement to Parliament.

“Mr. Speaker, our iconic National Builder’s Corps (NaBCo) programme, which was initially to run for three years and extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September 2022. The programme which engaged a 100,000 young graduates has prepared thousands of them for the world of work. So far we have invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion,” the Finance Minister told Parliament.

Ken Ofori-Atta continued, “As they exit, the current cohort on the programme are encouraged to take advantage of the YouStart initiative and other existing programmes in our drive to build an entrepreneurial nation.”