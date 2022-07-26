Ablakwa questions Finance Minister’s failure to address GHS200 million spending on National Cathedral

26.07.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed concern over no mention of the spending on the National Cathedral in the Mid-Year Budget Review Statement of the government.

In a post on his social media, the MP questioned why Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta refused to account for the GHS200 million unconstitutionally withdrawn for the Cathedral Project.

According to him, it appears that President Akufo-Addo's government is unwilling to be accountable to Ghanaians.

“Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta did not say a word in the Mid-Year Review about his unconstitutional withdrawals of some GHS200million from the Consolidated Fund for the infamous National Cathedral project.

“He also made absolutely no effort to address the many illegalities and controversies that have dogged the US$400million project which his boss, President Akufo-Addo, describes as his priority of priorities,” Okudzeto Ablakwa posted on his Facebook page.

The North Tongu MP added, “How long will government keep running away from accountability and what is the fate of the stalled project after so many structures including a diplomatic property, a modern luxury apartment complex, judges’ bungalows, Scholarship Secretariat, Passport Office, Judicial Training Institute and an IT firm have all been demolished with many awaiting compensation?”

After many revelations on the National Cathedral Project by the MP, Civil Society Organisations and many Ghanaians have called on the government to halt the project and focus on initiatives that will mitigate the hardships facing Ghanaians.

After engagements with the IMF, there are talks that government will have to put the project on hold once a programme is agreed on to help the country come out of its current mess.