Mahama and wife visit Bolewura

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina have paid a courtesy call on the Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I at his palace in Bole, in the Savannah Region.

The couple visited the Bolewura on Monday, 25 July 2022.

Mr and Mrs Mahama are in the community, to inaugurate a newly-built Maternity and Children’s ward for the Bole District Hospital.

This inauguration of the Maternity and Children’s ward, forms part of activities to mark the former first couple’s 30th marriage anniversary which falls on Saturday, 30 July 2022.

