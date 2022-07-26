NPP has done it before, all we need is your support to solve these challenges — Ken Ofori Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta [left] and H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

In the face of the economic crisis, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is urging Ghanaians to have faith in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to turn the economy around.

He claimed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a track record of resolving economic issues.

This solemn call was made by the Minister while presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament House, Accra, on Monday, July 25 was monitored by Modernghana News.

He also urged Ghanaians, particularly legislators to support government's efforts to restore the economy to pre-crisis levels.

“I want to appeal to Ghanaians to keep faith with the President and his team. We know things are tough now but we have a plan and the will to drive it,” he said.

He continued “Ours is a proud history of finding solutions to our country's issues. We have done it before and we will do it again, and with the help of this House and the support of the good people of Ghana we shall come out of this stronger."

According to a recent Bloomberg survey, the country's debt-to-GDP ratio has also risen to the point where it is now ranked as the second most risky ballooning debt country in the world next to El-Salvador.