Criticise but don’t mislead Ghanaians that NDC is better than NPP – Afenyo-Markin tells Minority

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin says no amount of propaganda from the Minority will make the National Democratic Congress (NDC) better than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking to the media in parliament on Monday, July 25, the Deputy Majority Leader accused the Minority of making a misleading argument in the call for the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, although government accepts criticism, it won’t allow the Minority to create the impression that the NDC is better than the NPP when it comes to governance.

“We are not running [government] at 100% perfection. We cannot. It’s not possible. Mistakes will be made, disappointment will come. You expect that within this dispensation there should be critics. It keeps you on your toes as a government so I agree. But then the NDC should not create any misleading impression that they are better than the NPP in terms of governance,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin told journalists.

The Effutu MP during his engagement with the media called on Ghanaians to believe in President Akufo-Ado's government to turn things around.

He rubbished calls for the resignation of the Finance Minister, arguing that such calls were not made in the past NDC government even though it was full of incompetence.

“I will call on Ghanaians to keep faith, remain focused, have trust in this government. If today they are calling on the Finance Minister to resign, they are personalizing government and calling for the finance minister to resign, we dare ask them, did Seth Terkpeh resign? Did their Ministers resign despite their incompetence? No, because they still believed in the collective.

“We as a government walk through the shadow of the valley of death but we shall fear no evil,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin stressed.