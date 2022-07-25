GJA President appeals to US Embassy to train 100 journalists abroad annually

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has appealed to the US Embassy to give the Association a quota of hundred (100) journalists to be trained abroad every year.

He said Journalists’ professional development is as key as the practice itself hence the need for them to be properly trained.

The GJA President made the appeal when a delegation from the US Embassy led by the Press Attache Mr. Kevin Brosnahan paid a courtesy call on the new leadership of the Association on Monday.

Mr. Dwumfour emphasized that the professional development of Journalists will improve the quality of reportage in the country.

Mr. Kevin Brosnahan with GJA Executives

“We requested that they give us 100 quota every year to enable Journalists to go upgrade themselves.

“…In fact when I made the appeal he laughed and said he believes in quality and not quantity but I told him a hungry man is a hungry man, he does not know whether the food is quality or not," GJA President said.

The GJA President also expressed the Association’s commitment to deepening the existing relationship for the benefit of Journalists in the country.

GJA President granting an interview to the media

Mr. Dwumfour later commended the US Embassy for being the first Diplomatic Mission to congratulate the new leadership as well as pay a courtesy call on them stressing that “we really appreciate their gesture”.

On his part, the Press Attache to the US Embassy Mr. Kevin Brosnahan said the US Embassy is committed to supporting Journalists through professional development to protect them from harm.

Press Attache to US Embassy Mr. Kevin Brosnahan granting an interview to the media

He said this would ensure that Journalists adhere to the code of ethics of the profession “ to tell the truth”.

Mr. Brosnahan added that “GJA is a strong organization and we are ready to work with the new leadership to support Journalism in Ghana”.