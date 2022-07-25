Announcing demise of NaBCo without assurance of payment of salary arrears is unfair – Ablakwa to Finance Minister

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto has expressed concern over the decision by the government to end the National Builder’s Corps (NaBCo) programme.

Presenting the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review Statement in Parliament on Monday, July 25, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said that the programme will come to an end on September 1, 2022.

“Mr. Speaker, our iconic National Builder’s Corps (NaBCo) programme, which was initially to run for three years and extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September 2022. The Programme- which engaged a 100,000 young graduates, has prepared thousands of them for the world of work. So far we have invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion.

“As they exit, the current cohort on the programme are encouraged to take advantage of the YouStart initiative and other existing programmes in our drive to Build an Entrepreneurial Nation,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament today.

Reacting to the announcement, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the Finance Minister has been unfair to personnel of the programme who are owed salaries for several months.

According to him, the Minister should have provided a timeline and an assurance on when the salary arrears will be cleared.

“Spare a thought for our NaBCo friends. Ken Ofori-Atta says the programme ends by 1st September 2022.

“In remembering our friend and his NaBCo colleagues, the Akufo-Addo government must be told in clear language that it is most unfair for Ken Ofori-Atta to simply announce the death of NaBCo without providing any assurance on when the many months of salary arrears would be paid,” the North Tongu MP posted on his Facebook page.