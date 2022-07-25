'Our reputation is at stake; review your findings and correct your results immediately' — Road Safety Authority fights corruption tag

25.07.2022 LISTEN

The National Road Safety Authority is unhappy with a recent corruption tag in a survey conducted by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The survey ranked NRSA as the 9th most corrupt government institution in the country.

The management of the Authority says its reputation is at stake due to the corruption tag.

They are demanding that the survey's conductors review their findings and remove the negative tag on them immediately.

In a statement copied to ModernGhana News on July 25, it noted that “The Authority is highly concerned about the reputational consequences of the report. It intends to engage the publishers to get further insights into the nature of interviews and evidence, if any, to assist immediate efforts to reverse the negative perception.”

The statement adds “Indeed, bribe-taking underlines the bargaining power of public officials whose position of relative power enables them to solicit payment in exchange for the promise of providing a public service, as suggested by the report. However, the nature of the Authority's operations does not ordinarily put officials of the Authority in that situation of relative influence.”

It stressed that, “The fight against corruption is a collective effort. The Authority observes a firm policy against corrupt practices and would not hesitate to take drastic measures against persons, including staff of the Authority, who undermine its reputation.”

