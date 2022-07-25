NaBCo officially ends on September 1

25.07.2022 LISTEN

The government’s flagship programme, the National Builder’s Corps (NaBCo) programme will come to an end on September 1, 2022.

This has been announced by the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta during his presentation of the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review statement on Monday, July 25.

He said after running the programme for four years to benefit some 100,000 young graduates, NABCO will come to an end at the end of August.

Disclosing that government has over the period invested over GHS2.2billion, Ken Ofori-Atta added that government is confident beneficiaries are now well-prepared for the job market.

“Mr. Speaker, our iconic National Builder’s Corps (NaBCo) programme, which was initially to run for three years and extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September 2022. The programme which engaged a 100,000 young graduates has prepared thousands of them for the world of work. So far we have invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion,” the Finance Minister told Parliament.

Ken Ofori-Atta continued, “As they exit, the current cohort on the programme are encouraged to take advantage of the YouStart initiative and other existing programmes in our drive to build an entrepreneurial nation.”

The Finance Minister further assured that the government’s policy is to support dynamic young entrepreneurs with access to training and funds to build their businesses and become a significant pool of job providers for their fellow young people.

Unfortunately, Ken Ofori-Atta did not provide any update on when the salary arrears of NABCO personnel running into several months will be paid.